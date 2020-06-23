Shasha learns from ‘bad boys’

Arts Reporter

Youthful contemporary Afro-fusion and jazz crooner Batsirai Shasha believes musicians should assist each other in good and bad times for the development of the arts.

The 24-year-old recently made the revelation after describing his music genre to fans before releasing singles on online platforms during this lockdown period as a way of giving people hope.

Songs released include “Gore Reminana”, “Nyarara Kuchema” and “Batsirai Mweya Wangu”.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Shasha said he learnt a lot from Progress Chipfumo and Andy Muridzo, despite the pair carrying “bad boy” tags.

“Andy Muridzo is more than a brother to me and it was a marvel working with him at Maselo Studios,” he said.

“He is really talented and I appreciate the love he showed me. Progress was always encouraging me not to look back, but stay focused.

“Each time he attended my shows before lockdown, he would support and pledge to assist me for free. It is rare to have someone who pledges to assist. It is good for musicians to give a helping hand to fellow artistes.”

Shasha said the new singles were doing well on the airwaves.

“I decided to give a gospel feel on my singles, hence the songs celebrate the goodness of God through trying times,” he said.

“I have been trapped at home just like everyone else and I am maximising on the time by hosting online shows and writing songs. I am also polishing my guitar and mbira skills.”

Shasha said he was finding it hard to get the right producer for his music.

“I need someone who can connect with me — someone who understands my genre very well and can fuse it with other genres. I am young and still have more time to explore in music,” he said.

“I mostly sing about love, way of life (as influenced by his upbringing), as well as religious songs due to my strong Christian background.

“I draw much inspiration from my mother Florence, who has been supporting me from day one. She is my manager.”

Shasha’s six-member band has so far worked with some of the renowned Zimbabwean artistes such as Alexio Kawara, Diana Samkange and Andy Muridzo.

His recent song and video about Covid-19 which was aired on national television speaks volumes about the pandemic and is a source of hope and strength for many.