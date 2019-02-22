Sharif Mussa for Egypt

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

FORMER Warriors manager Sharif Mussa continues to get recognition from the Confederation of African Football in his new role as Match General Coordinator to handle a tough Confederation Cup match between Egyptian giants Zamalek and perennial campaigners Petr Atletico of Angola.

The Group D showdown is set for the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria in Egypt on Sunday night.

ZIFA communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, and Mussa have since last late year been inducted onto the CAF panel of General co-ordinators with the later having travelled to Zambia to officiate in the confederation Cup tie involving Nkana Red Devils and Sudan’s Al Hilal.

On Sunday, Mussa will face a tough task in ensuring everything is in place for the encounter pitting five-time African champions Zamalek and perennial African football campaigners Petro Atletico.

Mussa said he felt honoured by the recognition he has been receiving from CAF.

“It is humbling to be handed yet another assignment of this magnitude by CAF,’’ said Mussa.

“It is also a recognition on our capacities as Zimbabweans to contribute to the administration of matches as you know we also have the ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela on the panel of general co-coordinators.

“I will strive to serve CAF and also put Zimbabwe on the map to the best of my ability.’’

The Harare businessman might not be directly involved in the trenches of the domestic game, since leaving his Warriors post at the end of the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, but he has remained on the radar of the continental game.

In his latest appointment, Mussa must ensure that nothing is left to chance, from the location of the morning meetings to the colours of the shirts, the doping controls to the procedure at the moment of the teams’ entry onto the pitch.

Zamalek will be desperate for a win to revive their qualification hopes when they host Petro Atletico in Alexandria.

The Group D Day Two clash is a must-win for the White Knights who have managed just a point from their first two games and are at the foot of the long standings.

Favourites Zamalek suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Kenya’s Gor Mahia away in Nairobi, before throwing an early lead to draw 1-1 with Nasr Hussein Dey of Algeria in Alexandria.