Shamva man on the run after assaulting wife

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A MAN from Shamva locked his wife’s cousin in a spare bedroom before pouncing on his spouse, gravely injuring her in a case of domestic violence.

Suzan Rwizi (48) is battling for her life at Shamva Hospital after sustaining a deep cut on the left ear and head injuries.

Police in Mashonaland Central have launched a manhunt for the husband, Oscar Chigande, of Sika Village under Chief Musana. Acting

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident happened on April 23, this year at around 11pm.

The cousin, Tinashe Makoto (28), heard the door to the spare bedroom he was sleeping in being locked from outside at around 11pm.

Shortly afterwards, he heard loud screams as Rwizi pleaded for her life.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Makoto tried to open his door to no avail and he sent a text message to his friend Tafadzwa Atonyo from the same village to come and assist him.

When Atonyo arrived, Chigande had already fled the scene and Rwizi was lying in a pool of blood in the dining room.

Rwizi was rushed to Shamva Hospital where her condition is serious.