Shamva district ready for national anti-veld fire campaign

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has started preparing communities for the upcoming fire season, which is expected early this year due to the El Nino-induced drought.

The launch of the national anti-veld fire campaign will be held in Shamva at Masimbi Farm on May 15.

The fire season in Zimbabwe runs from July 31 to October 31. The country is currently experiencing an elongated dry season, El Niño phenomenon, thus increasing vulnerability to veld fires.

Masimbi Farm has put together a fire-fighting team, while fire guards have been set up around and inside the farm, thereby making it a model for fire prevention.

Environmental education and publicist officer, Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said the venue for the national launch was selected due to the synergies between commercial farmers, small-holder farmers, the community and other stakeholders.

Yesterday, EMA was in Nyamadondo Village in Shamva to raise awareness on the risks of wildfires and train people on fire-fighting techniques.