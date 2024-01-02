Shamva community kick-starts year with clean-up, tree planting

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Following a recent cholera outbreak in Glendale which claimed two people, the Musiiwa community in Shamva has decided to start the year by cleaning their growth points and planting 300 fruit trees.

Growth points and shopping centres in the area have been neglected by the local authority in refuse collection prompting the community to take matters into their own hands with support from a non-governmental organisation, Development Aid from People to People (DAPP).

Rutope Ward 16 Councillor Kumbirai Musopero said the community was affected by a cholera outbreak early last year.

“We decided to start the year by cleaning the environment with help from DAPP. The growth point was heavily littered by revellers during the Christmas holiday. This is in support of the President’s national clean-up campaign,” he said.

“Refuse collection is poor in rural growth points because we rely on one tractor from the Manhenga area. Our dumpsite is 500 meters away and people end up pilling litter close to their homes.

“Today we will also clean the Chindotwe shopping centre and plant 300 fruit trees in 50 households in this area.”

A vendor at Musiiwa growth point, Mrs Agnes Mapfumo from Chandavengerwa village said the area is famous for selling mangoes and tomatoes.

She said their local authority rarely comes to collect litter.

“Sometimes it’s not easy for people to organise themselves to clean public places. We are happy that DAPP mobilised people to clean this growth point,” she said.

DAPP country director Mr Luckson Soda said they are conscientising the community to take charge of their environment.

He said the growth point is a busy place during the festive season and is heavily littered.

“Everyone is selling and a dirty environment can trigger the spread of cholera,” he said.

“We are copying from the President’s clean-up campaign. We are rallying the community to engage the local authority to create cleaning committees.

“We are also encouraging the community to plant trees in the wake of global warming and climate change.”

Chief Musana said DAPP is one of the progressive non-governmental organisations operating in the area.

He described the relationship between DAPP and the community as beneficial.

“DAPP has imparted knowledge and skills in our communities. This has transformed our communities,” he said.

“We have imposed stiffer penalties on those caught cutting down trees and some of the cases we refer to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).”