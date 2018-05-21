Shamu fired!

Nyemudzai Kakore – Herald Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, removed from office Cde Webster Shamu as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland West Province.

In a statement yesterday, the principal director in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore said the President had exercised his powers in terms of Section 108 (1)(a) as read with Section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

“The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has announced the removal of Honourable Webster Shamu by His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, from office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland West Province,” read the statement.

“His Excellency the President has exercised his powers in terms of Section 108 (1) (a) as read with Section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution. Hon, Shamu’s removal from office takes immediate effect.”