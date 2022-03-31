Sexual Reproductive rights group to partner Govt

Sexual Reproductive rights group to partner Govt Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Africa Trust country director Dr Mildred Mushunje (left), Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda (centre) and SAT country operations manager Ms Hamida Ismail-Mauto (right) at Parliament building.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Sexual Reproductive and Rights Africa Trust has expressed interest in partnering Government in providing health information and related services in schools and other learning institutions.

This came out after Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Africa Trust country director Dr Mildred Mushunje and the organisation’s country operations manager Ms Hamida Ismail-Mauto paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament building in Harare this afternoon.

Dr Mushunje said the project they intend to launch once they obtain the approval from Government, would go a long way in early detection and prevention of diseases that afflict children.

