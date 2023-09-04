Several leaders to grace inauguration ceremony

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Different leaders will today join thousands of Zimbabweans at the National Sports Stadium to witness President Mnangagwa’s inauguration following his re-election.

Some of the leaders attending include China’s Vice President Han Zheng, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Belarus’ Deputy Prime Minister, Tanzania’s Prime Minister Cassim Majaliwa, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, Rwanda’s Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, SADC’s Executive Secretary Dr Elias Magosi and representatives from the ANC, SWAPO, Frelimo, MPLA, BDP and Malawi Congress Party among other foreign dignitaries.

The inauguration will go ahead today, exactly nine days after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Mnangagwa as the winner of the polls, as provided for under Section 94 of the Constitution.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mnangagwa will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe, before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, or the next most senior judge available.

He will then assume the powers and responsibilities of the office, including executing the laws of Zimbabwe; appointing ministers and other Government officials; representing Zimbabwe on the international stage; overseeing the country’s military; and promoting the country’s economic development and social welfare.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44 percent).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo told The Herald yesterday that everything pertaining to the attendance of the Heads of State, former Presidents, Prime Ministers and Vice Presidents was in order.

“More than 11 Heads of State, Former Presidents, Prime Ministers & Vice Presidents have confirmed attendance.

“More than 12 speakers, ministers, special envoys and ambassadors have also confirmed their attendance.

“All the ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe have also been invited for the big day for Zimbabwe. This is a joyous occasion for Zimbabwe. Let’s all celebrate our matured democracy,” he said.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana revealed some of the foreign dignitaries who would be in attendance, saying everything was set for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

“The People’s Republic of China will be represented by its VP at President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration on Monday September 4, 2023. President Felipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique will be attending President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration.

“President @CyrilRamaphosa will be attending President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday September 4 2023. President Tshisekedi will attend President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday 4 September 2023. SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Elias M Magosi will attend President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday September 4, 2023. A lot of international dignitaries will also attend and we will feature them on this handle.

“Rwanda will be represented at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration by its Senate President Hon François Xavier Kalinda. These Sister Liberation Parties will be represented at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday September 4, 2023; SWAPO — Namibia, Frelimo — Mozambique, ANC — South Africa, MPLA — Angola, BDP — Botswana, Malawi Congress Party — Malawi,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said one of Belarus’ Deputy Prime Ministers would also be in attendance.

“The Republic of Belarus will be represented by its Deputy Prime Minister at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on September 4, 2023.

“The United Republic of Tanzania will be represented by its Prime Minister at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday September 4, 2023.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria will be represented by its VP at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday September 4, 2023,” he said.