Several gyms get assent to open

02 Jul, 2020 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Several gyms get assent to open

The Herald

Sports Reporter
THE Sports and Recreation Commission yesterday released an updated list of National Sport Associations and recreational facilities which have been given the green-light by the Government to resume their training activities.

Bowls Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Motor Sport Federation and Zimbabwe Table Tennis have been added to that list.

Several gyms have also been given the green-light to resume their training activities.

They are Pro Fitness, Sweatnation Fitness, Body Active, Triton360, Total Fitness (Longcheng), Total Fitness (Borrowdale), Innovate Sport & Health Curves Gym and Olympus Health and Fitness.

In a statement by the SRC, the approval was done following the assessment of their applications to re-open.

“As at 1 July 2020, the following National Sport and Recreation Associations and recreational facilities, which were reviewed on a case-by-case basis after their applications, have been given the green-light to resume operations:

  1. National Bass Federation of Zimbabwe
  2. Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe
  3. Cycling Zimbabwe
  4. Bowls Zimbabwe
  5. Zimbabwe Motor Sport Federation
  6. National Anglers Union of Zimbabwe
  7. National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe
  8. Polo Association of Zimbabwe
  9. Rowing Association of Zimbabwe
  10. Tennis Zimbabwe
  11. Triathlon Zimbabwe
  12. Zimbabwe Aquatic Union
  13. Zimbabwe Golf Association
  14. Zimbabwe Cricket
  15. Zimbabwe Archery Association
  16. Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation
  17. Zimbabwe Shooting Sport Federation and
  18. Zimbabwe Table Tennis

Recreational Facilities:

  1. Pro Fitness
  2. Sweatnation Fitness
  3. Body Active
  4. Triton360
  5. Total Fitness (Longcheng)
  6. Total Fitness (Borrowdale)
  7. Innovate Sport & Health
  8. Curves Gym
  9. Olympus Health and Fitness’’

