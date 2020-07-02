Several gyms get assent to open

Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission yesterday released an updated list of National Sport Associations and recreational facilities which have been given the green-light by the Government to resume their training activities.

Bowls Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Motor Sport Federation and Zimbabwe Table Tennis have been added to that list.

Several gyms have also been given the green-light to resume their training activities.

They are Pro Fitness, Sweatnation Fitness, Body Active, Triton360, Total Fitness (Longcheng), Total Fitness (Borrowdale), Innovate Sport & Health Curves Gym and Olympus Health and Fitness.

In a statement by the SRC, the approval was done following the assessment of their applications to re-open.

“As at 1 July 2020, the following National Sport and Recreation Associations and recreational facilities, which were reviewed on a case-by-case basis after their applications, have been given the green-light to resume operations:

National Bass Federation of Zimbabwe Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe Cycling Zimbabwe Bowls Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Motor Sport Federation National Anglers Union of Zimbabwe National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Polo Association of Zimbabwe Rowing Association of Zimbabwe Tennis Zimbabwe Triathlon Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Aquatic Union Zimbabwe Golf Association Zimbabwe Cricket Zimbabwe Archery Association Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation Zimbabwe Shooting Sport Federation and Zimbabwe Table Tennis

Recreational Facilities: