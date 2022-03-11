Seven succumb to Covid-19

Harare, March 11, 2022 (New Ziana)- Seven people succumbed to Covid-19 while 706 new cases were recorded in the country, the Health and Child Care Ministry has said.

The seven deaths brought the death toll to 5 407 while the cumulative cases now stand at 241 049 since the inception of the pandemic on March 2020.

“Deaths reported by Harare province are late reporting, the deaths occurred on 04 March (2), 06 March (1) and 07 March (3),” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Masvingo province recorded one death on Wednesday.

Of the 706 new cases reported on Wednesday, 143 are outbreaks detected from schools in Masvingo (44), Mashonaland West (42), Mashonaland East (31), Manicaland (17) and Mashonaland Central (9).

Mashonaland East and West provinces had the highest new cases of 181 and 138 respectively.

A total of 5 3 47 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

On the vaccination drive, the Health Ministry reported that a total of 149 819 have to date received the booster shot, while the cumulative total for those who got the first dose now stands at 4 382 497 and those who received the second dose are now 3 414 630.

Zimbabwe is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million people to reach herd immunity.

On Tuesday government said the rise in Covid-19 cases is a result of the relaxation of restrictions which has seen large numbers of people gathering in recent weeks.

“Furthermore, all businesses, communities and individuals are encouraged to pay attention to all COVID-19 prevention measures during gatherings.

All COVID-19 regulations should continue to be strictly adhered to,” said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday. – New Ziana