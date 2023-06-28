Seven stock thieves arrested, 17 cattle recovered

Farmers have been urged to brand their livestock, in order to avoid theft and for easy identification

Crime Reporter

SEVEN habitual stock thieves were this year arrested in Manyame District in Mashonaland West Province and police managed to recover 17 cattle that were stolen in and around the area.

The seven have since been jailed between nine and 14 years after appearing in court in separate incidents.

According to police, in Manyame District, most livestock was being stolen in areas such as Nyabira, Darwendale, Zvimba, Kutama, Saruwe and Norton and the livestock stolen includes cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens.

Speaking during an Anti-Stock Theft Awareness Campaign in Nyabira over the weekend, the Officer Commanding Manyame District, Chief Superintendent Resistant Ncube expressed concern over such cases and urged members of the public to work with the police to curb such activities.

“When we look at statistics and reports that were brought to the attention of the police between January and May this year in Manyame District, we received a total of 178 stock theft cases as compared to 156 cases reported during the same period last year.

“This shows that there was an increase of 22 percent in stock theft cases this year. The total number of cattle stolen so far this year is 161 while last year 86 cattle were stolen during the same period. However, with the efforts that were made by the police and members of the public, we managed to arrest seven accused persons for stock theft and they have since appeared in court and imprisoned between nine and 14 years while 17 cattle were recovered,” he said.

Chief Supt Ncube said as the ZRP they will continue conducting Anti Stock Theft Awareness Campaigns in and around the district and come up with measures to curb such activities.

“I would like to urge both the public and farmers to continue working with the police and come up with ways to curb stock theft.

“As the police, we will continue coming up with various ways and strategies to curb stock theft activities in this area and that is why we also have the Anti Stock Theft Unit which was launched to ensure that all criminals are brought to book as well as ensuring that the National Herd is protected,” he said.

He urged the public to report any suspicious movement in the area as well as suspected criminals through various police channels so that they are brought to book.

Chief Supt Ncube also said the public should also form anti-stock theft village committees and come up with collective penning for their livestock.

“This will assist you to ensure that you secure your livestock and take turns to safeguard them, especially during the night. They are also other various ways to protect your livestock which include erecting cattle pens near your homesteads and ensuring that you have properly secured and counted your livestock during the night.

“We also recommend that you put brand marks on your livestock so that they will be easily identified when either lost or stolen. Those who intend to sell or buy cattle should also follow the normal procedures which is to inform the police so that they will get a police clearance. Movement of livestock also requires us to obtain a movement permit from the Department of Veterinary Services,” he said.

Cattle branding is a process whereby farmers get a unique mark for their herd from the Registrar General’s office allowing every animal they own to have a clear identification.