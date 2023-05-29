Seven killed in bus crash

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Seven people died and several others were injured after a bus burst its right front tyre resulting in the driver losing control along the Gokwe-Kwekwe highway on Saturday night.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident involving a JustRaw Bus.

“The bus was coming from Gokwe and headed for Beitbridge and upon reaching the 15km peg, it burst its front right tyre and the driver lost control.

“Six people died on the spot and one upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“We are still trying to ascertain the number of the injured, but they were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. We will furnish you with more details later,” he said.