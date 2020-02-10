Seven die in Kwekwe bus accident

Freedom Mupanedemo

SEVEN people died when a Harare-bound Zupco coach side-swiped with an on coming Honda Fit vehicle on Monday afternoon just outside Kwekwe city resulting in both vehicles veering off the road.

The Honda Fit overturned killing all the three occupants while the bus hit a commuter omnibus which was picking up passengers by the roadside killing two people on the spot.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene a few minutes after the accident, some passengers were still trying to escape from the bus through windows.

Police confirmed the accident.

More to follow