Breaking News
Seven die in Kwekwe bus accident

Seven die in Kwekwe bus accident

More than 7 people are feared dead after a Harare-bound Zupco bus side-swiped with an on coming Honda Fit vehicle.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Seven die in Kwekwe bus accident

10 Feb, 2020 - 20:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Seven die in Kwekwe bus accident

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo
SEVEN  people died when a Harare-bound Zupco coach side-swiped with an on coming Honda Fit vehicle on Monday afternoon just outside Kwekwe city resulting in both vehicles veering off the road.

The Honda Fit overturned killing all the three occupants while the bus hit a commuter omnibus which was picking up passengers by the roadside killing two people on the spot.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene a few minutes after the accident, some passengers were still trying to escape from the bus through windows.

Police confirmed the accident.

More to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting