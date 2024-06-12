Seven dead, five injured in Harare-Nyamapanda highway accident

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Seven people died while five others were injured when the Toyota Quantum they were travelling in had an accident at the 120-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle was travelling towards Harare and on approaching the 120 km peg, it is alleged that its front right tyre burst, resulting in the driver losing control.

The vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. It then caught fire.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He said five of the seven people who were killed have already been identified.

“The remaining two are yet to be identified by their next of kin. The injured are admitted at Murewa District Hospital while bodies of the deceased were taken to Mutoko Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations in order to save human lives,” Commissioner Nyathi said.