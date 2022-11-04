Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Seven candidates to battle for three vacant Gweru City Council seats

04 Nov, 2022 - 17:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Seven candidates to battle for three vacant Gweru City Council seats

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SEVEN candidates have successfully filed their papers with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to contest in three Gweru council seats on December 3, 2022.

The seats fell vacant after the incumbents were recalled by the opposition MDC president Mr Douglas Mwonzora over insubordination charges.

In ward 4, Cde Gobson Chingwadzwa will battle it out with Mr Martin Chivoko of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In ward 5, three candidates namely, Cde Kwanisai Mafa (Zanu PF), Mr Cleopas Shiri of CCC and Mr Leon Ndawhi of Emmanuel Party will square off for the seat.

In ward 18, Cde Walter Makwalo of Zanu-PF will try for the second time to win the seat he lost in the last election to the opposition which is represented this time around by Mr John Manyundwa of CCC

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting