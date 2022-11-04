Seven candidates to battle for three vacant Gweru City Council seats

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SEVEN candidates have successfully filed their papers with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to contest in three Gweru council seats on December 3, 2022.

The seats fell vacant after the incumbents were recalled by the opposition MDC president Mr Douglas Mwonzora over insubordination charges.

In ward 4, Cde Gobson Chingwadzwa will battle it out with Mr Martin Chivoko of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In ward 5, three candidates namely, Cde Kwanisai Mafa (Zanu PF), Mr Cleopas Shiri of CCC and Mr Leon Ndawhi of Emmanuel Party will square off for the seat.

In ward 18, Cde Walter Makwalo of Zanu-PF will try for the second time to win the seat he lost in the last election to the opposition which is represented this time around by Mr John Manyundwa of CCC