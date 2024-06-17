Seven Anglican Church members killed in bus accident

Crime Reporter

Seven Anglican Church members from Manicaland are feared dead while several others were injured when a Passion Link bus that was ferrying them back home from Bernard Mizeki Shrine in Marondera caught fire yesterday.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said they will release more details later.

Comm Nyathi and other senior officers are currently on their way to visit the accident scene in Manicaland province.

“We will release a detailed statement once we are on the ground. Currently it is still not clear how many people were killed but there are some bodies that were reportedly found at the scene,” he said.