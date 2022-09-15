Setbacks have become typical for Liverpool

LONDON. — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said setbacks have become “typical” for the English Premier League club after his side required a late winner to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League football Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute, but their lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ajax pulled level with a stunning strike from Mohammed Kudus.

Liverpool, beaten 4-1 at Napoli in their group opener, looked to be heading for another disappointing result until centre back Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute.

“You do a lot of good stuff, we played a really good game … And then you concede, you are 1-0 up and you concede with the first chance of the opponent, the equaliser,” Klopp told reporters.

“So, that’s what I mean, it’s typical, like a proper setback.”

Klopp praised Liverpool’s reaction to the “incredible” leveller from Ajax.

“I was not surprised when they scored, not because we defended badly but because it’s pretty likely in situations like this,” he added.

“Pretty much every other shot (Alisson) would have saved, but this one was one you couldn’t save. The reaction to show that we are still able to show these kind of things was the most important thing tonight.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said his side were punished for their errors in a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting on Tuesday but added that they have made progress in Europe since last year.

Spurs, who played in the Europa Conference League last season, created the better chances before Sporting substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes scored in added time to inflict a first defeat of the season on the London club.

“The level of the Champions League is high. It’s very high. You know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes, because at the end you can pay,” Conte told reporters.

“Tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed (they are) used to playing in this competition … You have to continue to improve yourself but this is normal.

“Don’t forget that last season in November we lost to Mura in the Conference League in Slovenia. I think that we then made an important step forward, because tonight in my opinion it was more fair a draw than a defeat honestly.”

Spurs host Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday. — AFP.