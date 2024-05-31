Sesame production benefits 3000 families in Mwenezi

George Maponga in Masvingo

More than 3000 families in the drought-prone Mwenezi District in southern Masvingo have received a huge food security boost through a sesame-growing initiative being supported by the World Food Programme(WFP) and its partners.

WFP and its partners – ITOCHU – a Japanese group and a local non-governmental organisation, Sustainable Agriculture Technology(SAT), are spearheading a sesame production initiative to boost food security and household incomes in selected Wards.

The trio assists selected farmers with sesame seed.

SAT also comes in as a buyer for the produce at favourable prices which enables beneficiaries to boost their income and food security.

According to Mrs Esther Goremushandu of Mwenezi, the sesame-producing initiative has changed the food security situation in the district where communities perennially grapple with food insecurity because of unreliable rains.

This situation has been worsened by climate change.

Sesame and traditional grains are gaining popularity in places like Mwenezi which receives poor rains.