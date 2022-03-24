Serial rapist, killer linked to 5 more cases

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The number of women raped and killed by suspected serial rapist and murderer Bright Zhantali has now risen to 15 after another five alleged murders in Bindura were brought up when he appeared in Marondera Magistrates Court for confirmation of extra curial statements yesterday afternoon.

Extra cural statements are statements made outside a court, usually to police, and need to be confirmed before a magistrate. He appeared before Marondera Magistrate Ms Patience Chirimo.

The first rape and murder attributed to Zhantali as the suspect occurred at Lake Chivero last year and Zhantali is out on bail over this charge. The next nine involve women raped and murdered in and around Marondera this year and now there are the five cases from Bindura area.

He is expected in court today for initial remand on the Marondera and Bindura charges.

He was arrested over the weekend and in his first court appearance on Monday the police successfully applied for a warrant for further police detention so that he could accompany police officers investigating his statements that he had killed others.