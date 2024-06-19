Serial rapist Chauke sentenced to 133 years in jail

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A 62-year-old serial rapist, Daniel Chauke has been sentenced to an effective 133 years in prison after being convicted of seven counts of rape.

The State managed to prove that Chauke raped a 69-year-old woman who was coming from her field on April 3, 2022.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Chauke approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property.

He then hit the complainant once on the right cheek, causing her to fall.

Chauke then tied the elderly woman’s hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he raped her.

“Chauke committed six more similar offences involving women aged 60, 46, 23, 71, 36 and 45 between July 2022 and April this year,” reads part of the statement.

“He is also facing three counts of murder. He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment on the first count.”

The NPA said on the second count, Chauke was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

He was also sentenced to 20 years in jail for each of counts three to seven.

“The jail term for counts one to four will run concurrently with count seven. He will serve 60 years effectively,” reads the statement.