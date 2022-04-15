Serial killer faces fresh charges

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

SUSPECTED rapist and murderer, Bright Zhantali, who is linked to several cases of homicide around the country, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on three fresh charges of raping and killing three women in and around Harare.

Zhantali is alleged to have killed Priscilla Chidhakwa of Old Tafara, Manyara Chisora of Ruwa and Spiwe Nyamoto of Eastview in Harare.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with three counts of murder.

Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on July 17, 2020 at round 7pm, Zhantali approached Chidhakwa and asked for sexual favours.

She charged him US$10 for her services before they agreed to go to his place in Mabvuku for the night.

It is said that Zhantali took Chidhakwa to Donnybrook Race Course in Mabvuku where he raped and later killed her.

Chidhakwa’s body was later discovered by Marvelous Matondo the following day.

On December 7 last year at around 1pm, Zhantali approached Chisora pretending as if he wanted a piece of land to rent.

Chisora showed him the piece of land before going back into the house to sign some agreement of lease documents.

Zhantali allegedly raped her and struck her three times using the back of an axe, resulting in her death.

He then allegedly stole some groceries, cellphone, blankets and some clothes from the house.

Chisora was later found dead by her daughter in the evening of that day.

Zhantali also used the same tactic when he approached Nyamoto and asked for sexual favours.

They clinched an agreement, but he later raped and killed her while they were on their way to his house.

Zhantali has already appeared at Marondera magistrates court where he was remanded in court on allegations of raping and killing nine other women in and around Marondera.

More similar charges were said to be coming from other areas.

Zhantali allegedly strangled six of the women in and around Marondera, killed two with axes and battered one on the head with a stone.