Serial housebreaker jailed 32 months

A SERIAL housebreaker who preyed on Hwange residents specialising in stealing smartphones has been jailed for an effective 32 months and ordered to pay a total of ZiG33 277 to his 17 victims, the value of the phones he stole, or serve an extra 22 months.

According to the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe, Future Ncube (25) of Makwika village in Hwange town pleaded guilty to 31 counts of aggravated unlawful entry before a Hwange Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced to 48 months jail but the court suspended 22 months of the prison term on condition he paid the ZiG33 277 to 17 of his victims. But this was not the first time Ncube has been before the courts and the six months suspended on condition of good behaviour last time he was convicted now come into effect, taking the total to 32 months, or 54 months if he does not compensate those he stole from.

Ncube was finally caught last month after he stole an Itel P37 cell phone from the complainant who had placed it inside his bedroom before retiring to bed.

Ncube came during the night while the complainant was asleep and fished the smartphone out through a broken window and walked away unnoticed.

The complainant made a police report the following morning. It was then discovered that Ncube had broken into 31 other houses in Makwika village, Hwange targeting cell phones, between December 2023 and the time of his arrest on May 24 at Lubangwe Business Centre, after police received information that he was selling stolen cell phones. — New Ziana.