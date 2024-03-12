  • Today Tue, 12 Mar 2024

Serial armed robber acquitted of Dr Mushonga murder

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The Supreme Court has quashed a death sentence imposed on one of three armed robbers convicted of killing orthopaedic surgeon Dr Chris Mushonga, the late husband to Ambassador Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, in 2009.

Stephen Zimowa alongside Makaika Milanzi, and Antony Kumbula, has been on death row since 2017.

The trio was sentenced to death on a charge of murder after the High Court found them guilty of murder in the course of armed robbery.

A three-judge panel comprising Justices Tendai Uchena, Alfas Chitakunye and Joseph Musakwa acquitted Zimowa by consent of both the defence and prosecution counsel.

