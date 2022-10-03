Senior lawyer Ngarava jailed

Senior Court Reporter

Senior Harare lawyer Phineas Ngarava has been jailed for ten months after being convicted of squandering US$13 500 he was entrusted with from the sale of a client’s property.

Ngarava was initially jailed for 18 months when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini charged with theft of trust property.

Eight months of his sentence were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Ngarava misappropriated Hundivenga Matsveru’s money after he had sold his house in Engineering in Highfield, Harare sometime in 2016.

He was convicted after a full trial.