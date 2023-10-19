Senior lawyer in court for defrauding client of US$154 000

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Senior lawyer Simplisius Julius Chihambakwe has appeared in court for allegedly failing to give a client her US$154 000 that had been realised from the sale of her late parents’ properties.

This was after Chihambakwe was appointed the executor of the late Chrispen Purisa Mandizvidza and Auxillia Maema Mandizvidza’s estates.

Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gomba presided over the matter and granted him US$300 bail.

He will return to court on November 11.

The complainant is Tsungirirayi Banga Mandizvidza who is a beneficiary of the estate of her late parents.

The State alleged that on March 20, 2014, the beneficiaries of the estates, registered under DR number 1471/06 and DR number 453/08, resolved to sell some properties, in order to settle the fees needed at the Master of the High Court in order to finalise the winding of the deceased estates.

Hence, they sold assets being two buildings and some equipment, which information was passed to the executor to comply as per the request.

The amount realised from the sale was US$154 311, 20 which was held in trust by Chihambakwe who confirmed to the beneficiaries that he held the money in his trust account.

It is understood that instead of paying the Master’s fees as requested, Chihambakwe allocated the trust money to various files to offset outstanding legal fees, which had nothing to do with Master’s legal fees as per instructions from the beneficiaries.

Thereafter, the complainant paid the Master’s fees using her own money with a view to finalise the winding of the estates of her late parents.