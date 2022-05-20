Senior health official dies in freak accident

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A provincial assistant accountant with the Health and Child Care Ministry died from serious injuries sustained after being hit by a wheel that dislodged from a moving bus in Karoi’s Central Business District on Wednesday.

Mr Kudakwashe Chigumbu died upon arrival at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital after having been transferred from Karoi District Hospital on the same day.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the tragic news.

According to witnesses, Chigumbu was hit on the right side by the wheel which dislodged from Blue Circle Bus which plies the Karoi-Beitbridge route.

He sustained multiple injuries including broken ribs and internal injuries.

Chigumbu also had a deep cut on the back of his head which he sustained from the impact of falling to the ground after being hit by the tyre.

Provincial medical director, Dr Gift Masoja said the ministry had been robbed.

The deceased is expected to be buried tomorrow.