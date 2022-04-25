Senior Airforce officer buried

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A senior Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot, famed for flying the first ground jet fighter to break an enemy that had encircled soldiers in DRC war, has been buried.

Group Captain Ezweni Masuku who was based at the Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base in Gweru

died last Friday at a hospital in Gweru following a short illness. He was 58.

He was also seconded to South Africa and Namibia to train military pilots between 2006 and 2011.

He was buried today in Gweru after being accorded a full military funeral parade at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase.

He is survived by wife, Ziviso Gumbo and three daughters.