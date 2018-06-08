Senator Sithembile Mlotshwa dies

Nqobile Tshili – Chronicle Correspondent

THE Senator for Matobo Constituency in Matabeleland South, Ms Sithembile Mlotshwa (MDC-T), has died.

Ms Mlotshwa died on Friday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where she was admitted for an undisclosed illness.

MDC-T acting national spokesperson Ms Thabitha Khumalo confirmed her death which she described as a huge loss to the party.

“We have lost one of our senior party members, Senator Mlotshwa. She passed on today (yesterday) at UBH where she had been admitted. We mourn with the Mlotshwa family,” said Ms Khumalo.

“Her death is not just a loss to her family but for us as a party and the country at large. Senator Mlotshwa’s death comes a few months after we lost our party leader (Morgan Tsvangirai). This will have a huge impact as we are preparing for elections. We would have benefited from her experience.”

A family spokesperson referred questions back to the party.

“May you please speak to the party officials. I can not be grieving and answering media questions,” said the family member.