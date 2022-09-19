Senate President Chinomona in Burundi for ASSECAA Meeting

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Cde Marble Chinomona arrives at the opening of the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament

Herald Reporter

Senate president Cde Mabel Chinomona is in Bujumbura, Burundi for the 9th retreat meeting of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab world.

In her address to the meeting Cde Chinomona said the meeting came at an opportune time as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This retreat is timely and commendable as it comes at a time when the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, thereby giving us an opportunity to deliberate and reflect upon a variety of issues as we seek to recuperate from the distressing effects of the pandemic,” she said.

The Senate president said the pandemic had disproportionately impacted on large segments of the population, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants and refugees.

“As a result, governments need to increase investments in public health and social protection systems,” Cde Chinomona said.

“In Africa, the health financing gap amounts to US$ 66 billion per year. We applaud the initiative by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), which collaborated with the AfrEximbank, to establish the Africa Pandemic Response Exchange Platform (APREX). This enables the pooling of supply and demand of Covid 19-related pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, such as face masks, personal protective equipment, test kits and ventilation apparatus.”

The meeting ends tomorrow (Tuesday).