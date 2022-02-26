Selling gas from residential premises serious offence: Police

Crime Reporter

The remains of the couple and its three children who perished on Wednesday night in Eyestone, part of the Retreat area in southern Harare, when gas from a gas tank believed to be faulty exploded in their two-roomed house, are still in the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem as police warn people against selling gas at residential premises.

Police said people selling gas from residential premises were risking the lives of others in cases of explosions and those found will be arrested.

On Wednesday night, after the explosion that caused the major blaze that trapped the family and destroyed their home, the gas tank went through the roof and landed 50 metres away.

The family is from Gokwe and had moved to the city where the father had managed to buy a housing stand in the Eyestone area.

The explosion and the resulting fire near the door occurred at around 8.30pm, killing the father Kudzai Gozhora (32), his wife Shupikai Makwara (30) and their three daughters, Valentine (11), Monalisa (seven) and Trumpfree (13 months).

A gas explosion is caused when the gas, typically from a gas leak, mixes with air in the presence of an ignition source. In household accidents, the principal explosive gases are those used for heating or cooking and the liquefied petroleum gas sold for this in Zimbabwe is largely propane.

Neighbours said Mr Gozhora sold gas to people in and around the area.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained with witnesses only able to say what had happened although one reported that Mr Gozhora had told his wife when she was buying gas that the tank had developed a fault and some neighbours thought the large tank had only recently been filled.

The family was in one of the rooms when the 48kg gas tank, which was near the door, exploded. They fled to the bedroom since they could not get out of the house, while the tank exploded and was hurled through the roof, landing about 50m away.

Some neighbours tried to extinguish the fire, but failed. The neighbours said the fire only lasted for about 30 minutes, but by then the family had already perished.

Police have since roped in the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority as they investigate further and warned people that were operating outside the law without permits that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

There are requirements for permits but the most critical is that supply tanks are in well-ventilated premises outdoors so explosive concentrations of gas cannot occur. Any leaking gas is rapidly dispersed before it reaches explosive concentrations.

A team of detectives from the CID Forensic Unit and Crime Scene who also attended the scene are conducting investigations while waiting for post mortem results.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi ,said investigations were still in progress.

“Zera is the one that regulates outlets which sell gas and there are certain conditions and specifications which they set when issuing licences of permits and these conditions should be followed by people so as to avoid such accidents.

“We, however, want to urge people to bring to the attention of the police anyone who is operating outside the law and, as police we will move in.

“What we are saying is that they should register and be licensed by Zera,” he said.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Mr Michael Chideme ,said it was illegal for anyone to sell gas from residential premises.

“It is not allowed to sell gas in residential premises because of the dangers it causes to human life and properties in the event of an explosion.

“As city council we are also enforcing the regulations when such people operate outside the law and we are also asking people to report anyone who is violating the laws to come forward,” he said.

According to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Regulations, 2014 no person shall conduct a business of wholesaling and retailing of liquid petroleum gas except in accordance with the terms and conditions of a licence granted by the regulatory authority under these regulations.

Any person who contravenes this law shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level nine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or both such fine and such imprisonment.

The law also states that any person wishing to conduct business of selling gas to consumers and related activities in Zimbabwe must apply to the regulatory authority and the application must be application by an environmental impact assessment certificate issued by the Environmental Management Authority and proof that the bulk LP gas storage complies with building Inspectorate requirements and there is a certificate of occupation from the local authority for the purpose of doing LP gas business.

Other requirements are a clearance certificate from the chief fire officer in accordance with the Urban Council Act; and a copy of certificate of adherence to the standard set by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

However, several people countrywide are operating outside the law as they do not have such requirements.

In August 2020, a 16-year-old girl died on the spot while three others were seriously injured after gas from a two-plate stove exploded in Southlea Park, Harare.

The three who were injured include two children aged eight and three and a 37-year-old woman identified as Monica Masawi.