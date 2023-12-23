‘Self-belief inspires Zimbabwe’s successes’

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s self-belief philosophy for development must cascade to every village and ward to make it ubiquitous and a way of life since that will ensure wholesome national development, President Mnangagwa said this week.

At present, the ruling party under his leadership, is basking in a host of successes through looking inwardly as espoused by the philosophy of “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo”.

The President spearheaded and popularised the philosophy and since then Zimbabwe has been climbing greater heights using its own resources with no outside financial support.

In the face of a likely El Nino drought, the President said no one will starve as the Zanu PF people’s Government has put in place strategies to ensure that the welfare of its people, especially the most vulnerable is safeguarded, and that was all a result of the inward looking philosophy which led to food security and the creation of large food reserves.

Speaking during Zanu PF’s 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare this week, President Mnangagwa said unity remained key to national development.

“Our developmental philosophy of Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo is becoming a way of life.

“We must now distil this philosophy right down to the family and community levels; Musha ne dunhu zvinovakwa nevene vazvo. Increased production and productivity, household by household, village by village and ward by ward right up to the provincial level, will go a long way in consolidating the economic gains we have realised so far.”

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, also a politburo member, two Zanu PF Vice Presidents Dr Constatino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and party Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu were among those at the session.

The President said the country’s successes were there for all to see and, as the party celebrated its successes with the people, there was need to keep the focus on confronting and addressing the challenges being faced by every community.

“We are realising successes in the mining sector. The increased productivity across all sub-sectors such as lithium, gold and platinum among others, along with the new discoveries of gas will, first and foremost, translate to benefits for our own people.

“Step by step, brick upon brick and stone upon stone, let us continue building our families, communities and beloved motherland Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030. Success and prosperity are guaranteed.”

The President said Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive anchored on the dictum “friend to all and enemy to none” was paying off.

“At the international relations level, our economic diplomacy thrust, anchored on the re-engagement and engagement policy, continues to record positive results.

“Our engagements within our SADC region, the continent and beyond, are translating into gains that will have far reaching impacts in our quest to realise food security and sovereignty,” he said.

The workaholic President, who is transforming the fortunes of Zimbabwe, said history is always the foundation of the future.

“As we go forward, may we always be emboldened by the numerous lessons we have learnt from this defining year. If we remain united, peaceful, hardworking and immersed with our people, victory is always certain. No matter our differences, at personal levels, these should never be elevated to threaten the solidity and unity of the party. Never.

“Party ino, Zanu PF takayiwana iripo, tofanirwa kuyichengetedza, kumashure. tiyisiyire avo vanowuya,” he said.

The President said strategic collaborations and partnerships were also set to increase value addition and beneficiation, accelerate industrialisation and modernisation, and quicken infrastructure development and cross border projects in line with the regional and continental aspirations.

He called upon all party members to mobilise and encourage communities to take advantage of the current rains.

President Mnangagwa also saluted his lieutenants for working around the clock to ensure the ruling party a successful year.

“As the curtain comes down on the year, we have every reason to celebrate. I thank you individually and collectively. Together we have piloted the party throughout the year.

“We kept the party solid and united. This demonstrates the quality of leadership which must be the legacy to be left behind as an endearing character of our colossal, mass revolutionary party,” he said.

The President led the Central Committee to rise as they paid honour and respect to the comrades, heroes and heroines, who have passed on since the last session held in October.