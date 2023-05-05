Seke hosts reggae splash

Tavonga Mafundikwa Arts Correspondent

Kumusha country reggae splash is set to bring joy to music lovers this weekend as all roads lead to Seke, Dema where the Makumbe hotel gardens will be reverberating to some reggae music.

The event dubbed “Bob Marley Commemorations”, will coincide with popular DJ Edmore Kandava, a.k.a Ras Muffin’s birthday celebration.

Reggae icon Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, show organiser, birthday boy Ras Muffin said everything will go according to plan.

“I hail from Seke, Dema area where I am a village headman, ‘Sabhuku’. I am celebrating my birthday this weekend and since I was born at about the same time Bob Marley breathed his last in terms of the month of May I decided to make the event a double header celebrating my birthday and also remembering the King of reggae Robert Nesta Marley,” he said.

“The event is more special to me as it is being held in Seke which is my home area. I will be celebrating in my community and all the people I have and still work within reggae circles.”

Ras Muffin said the country reggae splash is unique in that it brings under one roof reggae DJs and live bands among others.

“The line-up includes Sound Crews such as Startime Supapowa, Shaka Zulu, Mr Easy, Purification, Muno Media, Royal Sons, Epic Fame, Rebel Sound, Mannex Motsi, Dino Mudondo, Bobo Kalabash, J far I, Willom Tight, Satis, Potato, Ras Caleb, Brown Sugar, Yapi Bantan, Sekuru Tozi Rasta fire family and Faith house.”

“We have guests from the diaspora who are already in the country for the celebrations. DJ Simo Sanchez Africa, King David Reggae Ambassador and Ma Japan are happy to be here and they have all promised fireworks,” he said.

He said the event also seeks to promote rural tourism as urbanites get a chance to view the beautiful Seke scenery and can even partake in fishing.

Performing artiste, Mannex said the show is refreshing.

“This is a super cool initiative and I am loving the vibe of spreading reggae out there in the rurals. I promise nothing but good vibes,” he said.

Dino Mudondo who for the past few years has been domiciled in South Africa but is now back home, urged fans to come in their huge numbers to experience a good time.