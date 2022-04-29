Seh Calaz rewinds on ‘Bvopfiro Pariro’

Arts Reporter

Zimdancehall musician Tawanda Mumanyi, whose stage name is Seh Calaz, is set to launch his album titled “Bvopfiro Pariro” tomorrow at Mbare Netball Complex.

The launch, which has been endorsed by various celebrities on social media, will see some of the local Zimdancehall artistes who include Enzo Ishall, Kinnah, Kadjah, Jah Child, Silent Killer, Blot, Jah Master and Hwinza performing on stage as part of the launch celebrations.

The event, which has been organised by Yala Nation in conjunction with Chipaz Promotions, will start in the afternoon and ends before Covid-19 curfew.

Seh Calaz yesterday released a single “Dira Rizare” as part of the album launch tour.

The single features Tswana artiste Zolasko, who is in the country to do some other collaborations and projects.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Seh Calaz said the 12-track album was well packaged as it touched on societal settings.

“Some people have already been questioning the name ‘Bvopfiro Pariro’ of which the meaning is in all the songs I have composed on this project,” he said.

“Bvopfiro Pariro is just a statement, words that I have come up with during my meditation session. I can say that it is a code for my tribe — ‘Mabhanditi’. It has been a while and the right time I change my music style and pattern.

‘You see, as we grow old in this sector, you will have seen a lot of things and you begin to evolve.”

The “Kwatinobva” hit maker said it was now time to go back to his old days.

“On this album, I went back to the old me,” said Seh Calaz. “I used to sing hardcore dancehall, street songs, club songs, self-praise, teachings and motivational songs. My songs are inspiring and so touching. I can say the album has everything.”

Seh Calaz said there were no collaborations on the album.

Some of the songs to look forward to on the album include, “Komborerai Vavengi Vangu”, “Shandawani”, “Murisei Madinga”, “Ndagara ndodhakwa”, “Bherengende” and “Hwahwa”.

Show promoter Patson Chimbodza, also known as Chipaz, said all was set for the album launch.

“The stage is set and Mbare Netball Complex will be on fire tomorrow as we unleash Seh Calaz latest offering. We have invited a lot local Zimdancehall acts as you know the genre is more like a family now and we want to continue promoting and pushing the music culture,” he said.