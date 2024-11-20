Seed Co, ZRP collaboration pays off

SeedCo is one of the largest seed houses in Zimbabwe

Precious Manomano and Talent Chimutambgi

QUANTITIES of recovered fake seed have dropped from 70 000 tonnes last year to 35 000 this year following the collaborative efforts of Seed Co Limited and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to curb the illicit trade.

Addressing the media during a joint press briefing with the ZRP, Seed Co Limited managing director Ms Felistas Gurajena highlighted that the fraudsters were a threat to the country’s attainment of its set goals and targets through reducing the gross domestic product (GDP).

This followed a blitz by the two organisations to flush out culprits involved in selling fake seeds.

Ms Gurajena said the bogus dealers were targeting farmers to fleece them of their hard earned cash, adding that they were prejudicing the country of a chance to reclaim its bread basket status.

“Our efforts to curb the illegal selling of fake seed are bearing fruits. Last season the ZRP recovered 70 000 tonnes of fake seed and this year 35 000 tonnes were recovered. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that farmers get the right and genuine seed that will guarantee them a better harvest,” said Ms Gurajena.

She said Seed Co would continue to be a major player in the country’s GDP and invest heavily in research and innovation with more than US$10 million set aside for that annually.

“We are not blind that there are some fraudsters who are coming after farmers to fleece them of their hard-earned cash by selling fake seeds. This is a risky, deplorable act and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“That is why we are working tirelessly with ZRP countrywide to make sure this is addressed. We really appreciate the partnerships we have had over the years with ZRP in trying to make sure that identified cases are attended to,” she said.

Ms Gurajena highlighted that the company was investing at least US$10m in research and innovation in line with the Government’s mantra to ensure they produce quality varieties that can withstand the ravages of the effects of climate change.

“We continue to invest heavily as we try to give our farmers a quality product. We have been working hard to upgrade and expand our seed processing plants at our factory,” said Ms Gurajena.

Three years ago, President Mnangagwa opened our 5 000-tonne factory dryer at the company’s headquarters in Stapleford demonstrating the company’s commitment towards improving the quality of our products.

“We continue to invest in research and development through various technologies that are in our operations, as well as technologies in our lab. These are the major investments done over the years,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reaffirmed their commitment to curbing the selling of fake seed.

“We are happy that Seed Co has come on board. This operation will run until the end of the year. We are working with agronomists in identifying fake seeds,” said Comm Nyathi.

Comm Nyathi urged farmers to buy seed from reputable dealers.

“We are appealing to the public to give us information on those trading in the seed. We want those people arrested. The law must take its course,” said Comm Nyathi.