Seed Co opens Stapleford Clinic

Doctor Chinsala Danmore explains the set-up in a consultation room with a drug storage cupboard, examination couch, oxygen concentrator and drug storage refrigerator (out of picture) during a tour of the newly developed Seedco clinic at the seed company’s premises in Stapleford today – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Remember Deketeke

Leading firm, Seed Co Limited, has opened a medical health facility in Mt Hampden to complement Government’s efforts in providing medical care for all.

Speaking at the official opening of Stapleford Clinic today, Headman Mr Paul Jonasi applauded Seed Co for being a beacon of hope.

“We are not just opening a clinic, we are inaugurating a beckon of hope, a testament to a vision of a comprehensive approach to health care,” he said.

“It is a milestone in Seed Co’s expansion strategy and a dedication to complementing Government’s efforts towards achieving Vision 2030. As a country we are aiming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society with access to comprehensive health care for all.”

Dr Tapiwanashe Kusotera said the people in Mandevhu welcomes the opening of Seed Co’s clinic.

“This clinic signifies a further milestone in taking care of the welfare of workers and the community at large,” he said.