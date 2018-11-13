Seed Co donates to Zim Art Gallery

National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director, Doreen Sibanda (left) receives a $5 000 donation cheque from Seed Co Limited group public relations manager Marjorie Mutemererwa yesterday. — (Picture by Tawanda Bote)

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Zimbabwe’s largest seed producer Seed Co Limited, yesterday extended a $5 000 support to the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The donation will go towards the funding of end of year graduate art exhibition code named “Green Shoots” that will be held from mid-December (this year) up to February next year.

Seed Co limited group public relations manager Marjorie Mutemererwa, said the decision to support National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe was easy since the organisation has remained resolute in the preservation of Zimbabwe’s culture and heritage.

She was confident the donation will provide a glimmer of hope to the organisation’s undertakings.

“Without any doubt, Seed Co is willing to partner with the National Gallery of Arts, the gallery has done a tremendous job in fighting to keep our heritage culture and tradition alive.

“As Seed Co, we believe this $5 000 gesture will bring hope to the National Gallery endeavours,” said Mrs Mutemererwa.

National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director, Doreen Sibanda, hailed the donation saying it will enable the organisation to show gratitude to excelling students.

“This donation will afford us to have our end of year art exhibition, it will enable us to give prizes to the best students to show appreciation of their achievements, and without this it was going to be very hard to host the exhibition,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Seed Co has over the years partnered with various educational and social institutions as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.