Security guard shoots two friends at Jumbo Mine

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A security guard who was manning Jumbo Mine in Mazowe was arrested after shooting two friends on the legs for trespassing into the premises.

The accused, Denford Chimhanda (39) of Chizengeya Village in Muzarabani is nursing wounds under police guard at Concession Hospital after a mob attacked him.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the complainants, Munashe Makoni (25) and Talent Hwami (22) are admitted at the same hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1pm at Ashma, Jumbo Mine in Mazowe.

Chimhanda was on duty armed with a shotgun Calibre 12. When he spotted Hwami entering the premises through the fence, he shot him on the left leg.

Makoni followed to rescue his friend and was shot on both legs with a single shot.

Sgt Major Chikasha said a mob of about 12 people surrounded Chimhanda and disarmed him.

He was severely assaulted on the head with the short gun butt and sustained a deep cut on his head and bruises.

Chimhanda was rescued by members of the ZRP Support Unit deployed for ‘Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere.’

“We are appealing to security companies to train their staff and equip them with requisite skills on handling firearms to avoid unnecessary discharge,” said Sgt Major Chikasha.

“Members of the public are urged to desist from taking the law into their hands and assault people suspected of committing offences.”