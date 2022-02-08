Security guard shoots self

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 45-year-old security guard at CBZ Bindura shot himself while talking on the phone with his wife’s sister after asking her to tell his wife that he was sorry for accruing enormous debts without her knowledge.

Leopard Kamuzonde shot himself on Sunday at around 6am at CBZ bank premises in Bindura.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Kamuzonde was employed by Guard Alert.

Insp Mundembe said on February 4, this year Kamuzonde’s wife Nyasha Makumbe (27) approached her sister Sibongile Bukuta complaining of social problems with her husband.

Bukuta convened a meeting with the couple and discussed the issues.

Insp Mundembe said after counselling the couple the sister left them.

“Unbeknown that the deceased had financial and social problems, on January 6 this year he commenced duty at CBZ bank at 6am,” said Insp Mundembe.

“He was armed with a service revolver which had five rounds of ammunition. He phoned Bukuta telling her to forgive him for deciding to end his life. He asked her to tell his wife that he was sorry for accruing enormous debts without involving her.

“While on the phone Bukuta heard a gunshot. She rushed to the bank premises and saw the body lying in a pool of blood.”

The police were notified and the body was taken to Bindura Hospital.

In a similar incident on January 5 this year at Mushore Village under Chief Masembura, Eliot Tayengwa hanged himself on his wardrobe with a tie.

Insp Mundembe said Elliot who stayed alone went to Muonwe business centre where he came back heavily drunk.

His brother Tadzokwa went to check on him and found utensils scattered all over the house.

He left and the following morning the younger brother Simba went to the house and found the house scattered while Elliot was hanging on the wardrobe with a tie.

Insp Mundembe urged people to seek help when having suicidal thoughts because life is precious.

He said challenges are part of life and people must be bold enough to face them.