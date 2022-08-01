Security guard killed in road accident

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A CHINHOYI NMB bank branch security guard was this morning killed by a speeding vehicle outside the banking hall as he knocked off from work.

The man met his fate at around 7am, when a driver of a car that was headed west, lost control and veered off the road.

According to witnesses, the security guard was hit while he prepared to ride his bicycle home while the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.

“The driver of a speeding car that was headed towards Karoi direction lost control before hitting the guard who was standing by his bicycle just by the banking hall pavement,” said Mr Clever Munava.

He said the driver sustained visible injuries on one of his hands.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.