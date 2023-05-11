Security guard killed, groceries worth US$55 stolen

Crime Reporter

A 65-year-old security guard is believed to have been killed by unknown robbers who stole groceries worth US$55 from a shop he was guarding in Masvingo.

The incident occurred at a shop at Chirambagomo Business Centre in Basera during the night.

Police have identified the victim as Takawira Muguhuri and his body was found with deep cuts on the right leg and on the back of the head.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said that they were looking for the suspects.

“Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a security guard, Takawira Muguhuri aged 65 was found dead at a shop at Chirambagomo Business centre, Basera.

“The victim was found with deep cuts on the right leg and on the back of the head. Groceries worth US$55 were stolen at the shop,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Makosa, Mashonaland East, have arrested, Nomore Singano (29) in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Zvikomborero Muzengeza (45) died on Wednesday after being assaulted with fists and feet by the suspect during a beer drinking binge at a bar at Rwamba Business Centre, Mudzi.

The victim had allegedly insulted the suspect.

In Chinhamora, police also arrested Togara Kagara Kanyangira in connection with a case of murder in which his daughter (14) died on Monday at Marufu Village, Domboshava after being assaulted with a switch, electric cable, and a curtain rail road.

The suspect had accused the victim of dating a married neighbour.