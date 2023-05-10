Second witness testifies against Biti

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The second witness in Tendai Biti’s assault case told the court that the former Minister of Finance charged aggressively towards Mrs Tatiana Aleshina while insulting and pointing his finger at her.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a businesswoman and investor Mrs Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court which resulted in her being admitted at a local medical centre in Harare.

Givemore Kasekete said he thought Biti was going to physically assault Mrs Aleshina, judging by the way he shouted and charged at her.

He also said Biti victimised Mrs Aleshina through his violent action.

“People who were in the court corridor at that time paid attention as Biti was shouting on top of his voice while insulting Mrs Aleshina,” said Kasekete.

Kasekete told the court that it was only Mr Michael Van Blerk who had to come between Biti and Mrs Aleshina to stop the ex-Minister from assaulting the complainant.

“When I saw Biti aggressively charging towards Mrs Aleshina, I thought he was going to hit her before Van Blerk intercepted him,” he said.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti deferred the matter to May 16 for continuation with Mr Van Blerk in the witness stand.