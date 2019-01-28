Second round of cholera vaccinations on cards

Kudzaishe Chinyandura Herald Reporter

Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth residents who were vaccinated against cholera in September last year are set to receive their second jab soon.

Ministry of Health and Child Care’s Epidemiology and Disease Control director Dr Portia Manangazira said the second vaccine will provide the recipients with effective protection for the next five years.

She told The Herald last week that the cholera vaccine was already in the country. “It is going to be administered on a date to be announced,” she said. “Initially, we had planned to administer it earlier, but it was disturbed by the demonstrations.”

Dr Manangazira said the outbreak, which affected mainly Glen View and Budiriro areas late last year, had since been contained.

She called on residents to continue practising good hygiene to avoid a recurrence of water-borne diseases.

“For now, there is no cholera in Harare, but people should exercise caution during this rainy season,” said Dr Manangazira.

Dr Manangazira hailed the National Clean-up Day launched by the President in December, saying it was critical in ensuring a clean Zimbabwe.