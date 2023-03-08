Second Republic will not put foot off the pedal-President

Cletus Mushanawani in Mafararikwa

The Second Republic will not put its foot off the pedal in its quest to see a modernised and developed Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said.

Addressing more than 5 000 people who gathered to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of St Noah College boarding project at the school today, President Mnangagwa said the country will continue leveraging on its resources to ensure development that leaves no one and no place behind.

“Despite being under sanctions for the past 23 years, our economy has recovered and we are now a growth trajectory.

“God is with us Zimbabweans because He availed to us minerals like lithium which are on demand globally. Our erstwhile detractors imposed sanctions on us assuming that our economy will collapse, but our loving God blessed us with minerals which they don’t have. They are now envying us, but we are saying no exports of unprocessed minerals. We want to grow our mining economy which is now at US$12 billion under the Second Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.



He said despite the brain drain being caused by some western countries recruiting professionals from the country, Zimbabwe will double its efforts to train its manpower.

“Our professionals are being recruited in their numbers by other countries because they respect our high quality education. Recently Vice-President (Chiwenga) was in Switzerland for a global health summit and the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledged the brain drain being suffered by Zimbabwe and promised to assist us in training more manpower.

“We will double our efforts in training our medical professionals. They can recruit them today, but we know that tomorrow they will come back home and invest in their country. Home is always home. We will welcome back all returning residents with open hands and avail them all the opportunities they want to better their lives. We introduced the Education 5.0 Policy to ensure that our young professionals acquire the necessary skills especially in Sciences to develop our country. We should all be patriotic and proud of our country. You cannot expect to behave like a person in California in the United States of America when you are here in Bocha,” he said.

The President added that Government is ready to welcome its citizens back from South Africa.

For the boarding facility, President Mnangagwa pledged US$100 000, 12×30-tonnes truckloads of cement and food for the construction work.