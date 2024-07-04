‘Second Republic transforming lives for good’

Herald Reporter

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has rolled out life transforming programmes that have improved people’s livelihoods for good, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) stakeholder engagement conference dinner on Tuesday night, VP Mohadi said the month of November 2017 marked a new chapter in the history of Zimbabwe.

The conference was running under the theme, “Priming all institutions towards the delivery of Vision 2030”.

“Under this New Dispensation, the Government has been working relentlessly and tirelessly towards building a new Zimbabwe, a country with a thriving and open economy, capable of creating opportunities for investors and generating the much-needed employment for our citizenry,” he said.

“In this regard, the Government has firmed on the assertion that it will ‘leave no one and no place behind’ in transforming Zimbabwe into a sustainable knowledge-driven, technology-based, climate-smart and resilient economy, in line with our national vision for an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

VP Mohadi said growing the economy remains a top priority for the Government.

“As a new administration, we were categorical from the onset that as we endeavour to rebuild our economy and reclaim our place on the international platform, our focus would remain that of putting in place policies and measures designed to regain investor confidence and ensure a sustained growth path for our economy.”

He said the realisation of Vision 2030 largely depends on the effective implementation of short and medium-term strategies contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In this regard, the onus is upon all stakeholders, including the Government, private sector, cooperating partners and civil society, to collaborate and work very closely together, with a unity of purpose.”

“The onus is on all of us, as policy makers, heads of parastatals, local authorities, private sector players, civil leaders, to pull in one direction in our endeavour towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

VP Mohadi said under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Government will provide the necessary guidance for the full realisation of Vision 2030.

“Indeed, our focus must be and will continue to be that of purposefully advancing a comprehensive and structurally transformative agenda on all critical sectors of the economy, with a view to unlocking our full economic potential.

“My final parting plea to all Zimbabwean citizens, both corporate, institutional, as well as individual, is let us stay focused on the roadmap to Vision 2030, in order to foster inclusive economic growth and resolutely address poverty, thereby transforming Zimbabwe into an industrialising, knowledge-based and technology-driven upper middle-income country that provides a high quality of life to all its citizens.”

VP Mohadi said the Second Republic has also prioritised local beneficiation and rural industrialisation as very powerful strategies to deliver on the structural transformation of the economy.

He said this will derive economic value from the huge natural resource endowments, over and above generating the much-needed employment for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

“Rural Industrialisation will help in ensuring that development is indeed spread to all the corners of our country, in line with His Excellency the President’s mantra of ‘Leaving No One and No Place Behind’,.