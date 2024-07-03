Second Republic transforming lives for good: VP Mohadi

Herald Reporter

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa’s administration, is implementing numerous game changing projects to transform people’s lives, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking stakeholders’ engagement dinner hosted last night, VP Mohadi said November 2017 marked a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s history.

“Under the New Dispensation, Government has been working tirelessly to build a new Zimbabwe that has a thriving economy, is capable of creating opportunities for investors and generating the much-needed employment for our citizenry,” he said.

“In this regard, Government has firmed on the assertion that it will leave no one and no place behind in transforming Zimbabwe into a sustainable knowledge-driven, technology-based, climate-smart and resilient economy in line with our national vision of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

The conference has been running under the theme ‘Priming All Institutions Towards the Delivery of Vision 2030’.

RELATED STORIES

Dashboard for VP Mohadi to monitor projects

VP Mohadi meets Universal Postal Union top official

We’re committed to affordable health: VP Mohadi