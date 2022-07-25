Second Republic surpasses expectation

Ambassador Wutawunashe said it was the duty of Government communication and advocacy officers to articulate achievements, such as the construction of the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden, made possible under the Second Republic.

Ray Bande recently in NYANGA

The Second Republic has achieved more than it initially promised and the remaining challenges would be resolved soon, Secretary for the Public Service Commissions, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe has said.

He said this recently during a three-day capacity building workshop for Government communication and advocacy officers held in Nyanga.

“What was not there is now there, even some things that were not promised have been done. The New Dispensation has accomplished so many things,” he said.

“The construction of highways such as the Chirundu-Beitbridge one, is evidence of what the New Dispensation has achieved. President Mnangagwa cannot be everywhere to explain what the Government has achieved in a short space of time, but we are the ones to articulate that as Government communication and advocacy officers.

“There are a lot of mischief makers who are trying to paint a gloomy picture, especially on the internet and social media, but it is our role to explain this to the public.”

Ambassador Wutawunashe urged the communication and advocacy officers to go out of their way to listen and understand challenges in their different ministries and departments to effectively find solutions and respond for public good.

“President Mnangagwa made it clear from the onset that he is a listening President. This means that the New Dispensation under his leadership listens and then responds in fulfilling the communication process,” he said.

“The response at times comes from us as communication or advocacy officers. The important part of that matrix is that we have to listen and listening is important. If you do not listen to where the problem is coming from you end up giving wrong solutions.”

The workshop was held under the theme, “Many voices, one Government – Building the image of Zimbabwe through communication and advocacy”.

Several prominent resource persons in the communications sector, among them Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, Mr George Charamba and Permanent Secretary in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry, Mr Nick Mangwana, made presentations.

Part of the programme included lessons on how to communicate for Government, what it means to communicate on behalf of Government, as well as how to unpack the National Development Strategy 1.