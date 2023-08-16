Second Republic hailed for first Government school in Caledonia

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi presides over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Caledonia Secondary School. - Picture: Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The Second Republic has been commended for its plans to build the first Government secondary school in Caledonia, Goromonzi district, a move that will bring relief to learners who are currently travelling to Harare in search of affordable learning institutions.

Currently, only private players own schools in Caledonia with fees so high and beyond the reach of many.

The coming in of Government-owned schools will bring a major relief also to parents and guardians since they will pay affordable fees for their children.

Already, the Goverment has procured all the material, enough to build two blocks of classrooms with the artisans from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) tasked with the construction process.

Caledonia residents welcomed this gesture and thanked the Government for leaving no one and no place behind on development programmes.

Yesterday, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction programme.

Dr Munzverengi said the Second Republic is aware of all the needs of Caledonia residents, including that of title deeds.

She said the Government under President Mnangagwa will fulfil all the promises made to the Caledonia community.

Residents who spoke to The Herald on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony thanked the Government for the programme and also appealed for more clinics and road upgrades.