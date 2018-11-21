Second Republic Eighth meeting decisions matrix

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (second from right) is flanked by (from left) Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo during a Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture by Memory Mangombe

Principles of the Provincial Councils and Administration (Amendment) Bill

CABINET approved the Principles of the Provincial Councils and Administration (Amendment) Bill which was presented by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

The Amendments have been prompted by the need to align the current Provincial Councils and Administration Act (Chapter 29:11) with the provisions of the New Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 which will advocate for the devolution of power to provincial and metropolitan councils.

West Nicholson Bus Accident

Cabinet received a report from the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on the fatal Brooklyn Bus accident which occurred at West Nicholson along the Gwanda-Beitbridge road and claimed 33 lives.

While investigations to establish the actual cause of the accident continue, Cabinet, nonetheless, expressed grave concern over the increasing road carnages on the country’s major highways and conveyed its condolences to bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Cabinet directed the Ministries that constitute the Civil Protection Unit to urgently revamp the country’s disaster response mechanisms so as to ensure swift assistance to victims.

Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden

Cabinet received a brief indicating that His Excellency the President Cde E. D Mnangagwa will preside over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden on 30th November, 2018. This will trigger the commencement of construction work on this long awaited and very important project.

Launch of the Arcadia Lithium Mine in Arcturus, Goromonzi

Cabinet was also briefed that His Excellency the President, Cde E. D Mnangagwa would also preside over the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of mining operations at Arcadia Lithium Mine in Arcturus, Goromonzi on 30th November 2018.

As you may be aware lithium, is the mineral of the moment, being a key component for the manufacture of electric car batteries and cellphone chips.

As such, the exploitation of such a mineral will create a basis for the development of high-end technology industries in Zimbabwe, which are often referred to as industries of the future.

Priority projects Approved by Cabinet for Immediate Implementation

Cabinet approved the following priority projects from Ministries for immediate implementation under the 100-Day Programme:

Mines and Mining Development

Increasing capacity of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) Conglomerate Plant from 200 tonnes per hour to 450 tonnes per hour;

Establishment of two (2) chrome smelters at Afrochine Smelting (Pvt) Ltd;

Establishment of two (2) chrome smelters at ZIMASCO;

Establishment of Gold Services Centres at Penhalonga, Shamva and Silobela;

Installation of Unki Smelter

Energy and Power Development

Marvel 175 MVA transformer at MARVEL Substation in Bulawayo;

Prince Edward Dam 33 /11KV Substation in Harare;

Transformer manufacturing at ZENT, Harare;

Rural electrification in all the eight (8) rural provinces;

Operationalisation of the Mabvuku Service Station in Harare;

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Installation of Radio Transmitter at Maphisa;

Installation of Radio Transmitter in Kanyemba;

Construction and Commissioning of an Outdoor Public Viewing Screen at Mushumbi Pools in Mbire District;

Establishment of a ZBC (ZIM24) Online News Channel;

Content Production for Broadcasting Programmes;

Transport and Infrastructural Development