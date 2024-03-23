Second Republic doesn’t tolerate poor performance

Johnsias Mutonhori

Midlands Bureau

Award winner as the best Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube of Midlands has challenged local authorities in the province to boost service delivery emphasising that the New Dispensation will not tolerate excuses for poor performance.

He was on a service delivery tour in Shurugwi on Wednesday where he assessed the anticipated development progress of the Tongogara Rural District Council.

Since assuming office, Minister Ncube has embarked on a series of tours to local authorities in the province and so far has been in Gweru, Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Zvishavane, Gokwe, Chirumanzu, and Zibagwe Rural District Council, urging them to enhance service delivery.

The minister’s drive for improved basic service delivery is inspired by President Mnangagwa’s call to action with no compromise to service delivery, which aims to capacitate councils to adopt strategies to modernise their operations and deliver the best results towards Vision 2030.

The interventions are anchored on the adoption of an inclusive approach to ensure local authorities provide quality and affordable services to the people. To support this vision, devolution funds have been disbursed to all local authorities across the country to stimulate local economic development. Furthermore, the Second Republic is fully committed to modernising infrastructure across all sectors of the economy.

The use of devolution funds has already benefited significant projects in the Midlands, including road rehabilitation such as the Lower Gweru road, local authority roads, and the recently commenced Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe road.

Minister Ncube has since raised concern over the slow implementation of the Presidential blueprint of the call to action by some local authorities, including Tongogara RDC. He emphasised that Tongogara has the mandate to improve people’s livelihoods through pro-people policies and to unlock fresh financing for critical infrastructure and other socio-economic projects.

“I have noted that some local authorities, including Tongogara RDC, are delaying the implementation of the Presidential call to action blueprint,” said Minister Ncube.

“Tongogara RDC is mandated to improve people’s livelihoods guided by pro-people policies and to unlock fresh financing for critical infrastructure and other socio-economic projects that enhance quality service delivery.

“There is no compromise to service delivery, poor performance will not be tolerated in the New Dispensation, as we have a vision to achieve based on the needs and challenges faced by our communities.

“Let us, therefore, collectively put a shoulder to the wheel and endeavour to leapfrog our Provincial GDP,” he asserted.

Tongogara district is confronted with several challenges, including water supply issues at Chachacha and Tongogara growth points, poorly maintained roads, dispersed schools and clinics, and inconsistent refuse collection.

Minister Ncube challenged the local authority to adopt a multidimensional approach to address these challenges while urging the mining sector and the business community to pay rates to the council.

He also called upon all stakeholders to unite and work collectively towards the growth of the provincial gross domestic product.

“The challenges faced by Tongogara demand that the local authority adopts aggressive strategies, including public-private partnerships, continuous community engagement, income-generating, and smart revenue collection,” said Minister Ncube.

“I, therefore, urge our mining sector, the business community, and vendors to adhere to council rate payments, as well as supporting developmental initiatives in their capacities.”

He also took the opportunity to allay fears of hunger among the residents of Shurugwi, assuring them that the Government had plans in place to respond to the effects of drought.

“I am aware that Shurugwi District is facing imminent food security challenges due to the El-Nino effect, which has adversely affected crop yields,” said Minister Ncube. “However, President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no one will die of hunger. “Accordingly, I direct the district drought relief committee to roll out the drought relief programme diligently and transparently.”