Second Republic diplomatic offensive paying off

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

IN another diplomatic breakthrough for the Second Republic’s re-engagement policy, the Ethiopian Embassy is set to reopen its offices in Harare that had been relocated elsewhere, its incoming envoy to Zimbabwe has said.

New Ambassadors from Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday and all pledged to deepen economic co-operation with Zimbabwe.

A delegation from Bangladesh is expected in the country soon to scout for investment opportunities after heeding President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

First to present credentials was Ethiopian Ambassador-designate, Mr Rashid Mahomed Abdul Wahid, who is joining the diplomatic service after working for various government ministries in his country.

Mr Wahid said the discussion with President Mnangagwa was very cordial because the relationship between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe is historical.

“As an ambassador, during my tenure I will be working very hard to uplift the existing relationship in such a way that it benefits both countries. We take it from one step to another.

“We will soon reopen the embassy here. It was not closed, but temporarily relocated. We will come back,” he said.

The relocation of the Ethiopian Embassy in Harare was done at a time the Government in Addis Ababa was reducing the number of its foreign diplomatic missions.

At least 30 embassies were targeted for closure recently, but thanks to the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive, Ethiopia is among countries retracing their steps back into Zimbabwe.

Bangladeshi Ambassador-designate, Mr Noor-E Halal Saifur Rahmanas, the second to present credentials, said President Mnangagwa agreed for the two countries to exchange notes in terms of investments, technology for agriculture and setting up of industries like pharmaceutical companies.

Ambassador Rahmanas said Bangladesh is a big producer of pharmaceutical products which it exports to up to 152 countries.

“We also have a very big Information Communication Technology sector and engineering companies.

“Tomorrow (today) I will request my government to send a delegation to this country. We expect the delegation, led by the Honourable Foreign Minister, to be visiting in October, latest by November to discuss all areas of co-operation,” he said.

The third to present her credentials, Ms Sara Valdes Bolano from Mexico, said they discussed great opportunities that exist in both countries.

“We also discussed strengthening co-operation, trade and investments in order to fulfill the aspirations and well-being of our people.

“We will be working with our Zimbabwean counterparts to develop these relations and hopefully in a few years’ time we will know if this has been fruitful. We will be exchanging notes and co-operating more for the benefit of our people,” she said.

Last to present credentials was Dr Lovel Macio Michael Francis from Trinidad and Tobago who said the deliberations with President Mnangagwa touched on economic and sporting issues.

“My country is very much concerned about energy, oil and gas. There is scope for co-operation, economic and mutual development.

“There is a good path for us to strengthen the already strong relationship diplomatically and I will be here trying to assist. It was a very fruitful discussion,” he said.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador James Manzou, also attended the event.